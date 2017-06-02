WGRZ
Hazardous Waste Drop Off This Weekend

WGRZ 7:14 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - If you have old paint, pesticides, household chemicals, or other hazardous waste you need to get rid off, you can take advantage of a free drop off this weekend.

It runs Saturday, June 3 at Erie Community College's south campus (enter from Big Tree Road - Route 20A via Abbott Road).

Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bring the following items to the site for proper disposal:

  • Pesticides, fertilizers, pool and household chemicals/cleaners (limit 2 gallons or 20 pounds)
  • Oil-based paints, spray cans (limit 10 gallons)
  • Oil, gasoline, kerosene, antifreeze (limit 10 gallons)
  • Paint thinner, stripper, solvent (limit 2 gallons)
  • Batteries (lead acid and rechargeable) 
  • Mercury (thermometers, thermostats, other)
  • Propane tanks and cylinders (full or empty, large or small)

Not accepted:

  • Latex paint
  • Tires
  • Light bulbs
  • Computers
  • Pharmaceuticals 
  • Commercial or industrial waste

