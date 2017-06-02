ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - If you have old paint, pesticides, household chemicals, or other hazardous waste you need to get rid off, you can take advantage of a free drop off this weekend.
It runs Saturday, June 3 at Erie Community College's south campus (enter from Big Tree Road - Route 20A via Abbott Road).
Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Bring the following items to the site for proper disposal:
- Pesticides, fertilizers, pool and household chemicals/cleaners (limit 2 gallons or 20 pounds)
- Oil-based paints, spray cans (limit 10 gallons)
- Oil, gasoline, kerosene, antifreeze (limit 10 gallons)
- Paint thinner, stripper, solvent (limit 2 gallons)
- Batteries (lead acid and rechargeable)
- Mercury (thermometers, thermostats, other)
- Propane tanks and cylinders (full or empty, large or small)
Not accepted:
- Latex paint
- Tires
- Light bulbs
- Computers
- Pharmaceuticals
- Commercial or industrial waste
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs