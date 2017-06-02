Motor oil (Photo: thinkstock)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - If you have old paint, pesticides, household chemicals, or other hazardous waste you need to get rid off, you can take advantage of a free drop off this weekend.

It runs Saturday, June 3 at Erie Community College's south campus (enter from Big Tree Road - Route 20A via Abbott Road).

Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bring the following items to the site for proper disposal:

Pesticides, fertilizers, pool and household chemicals/cleaners (limit 2 gallons or 20 pounds)

Oil-based paints, spray cans (limit 10 gallons)

Oil, gasoline, kerosene, antifreeze (limit 10 gallons)

Paint thinner, stripper, solvent (limit 2 gallons)

Batteries (lead acid and rechargeable)

Mercury (thermometers, thermostats, other)

Propane tanks and cylinders (full or empty, large or small)

Not accepted:

Latex paint

Tires

Light bulbs

Computers

Pharmaceuticals

Commercial or industrial waste

