Hash browns recalled for possible golf ball contamination

(Photo: FDA)

McCain Foods USA, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for some of their frozen hash brown products that may have been contaminated with 'extraneous golf ball materials,' according to the FDA.

The impacted products include Roundy's Brand, 2-pound Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019) and Harris Teeter Brand, 2-pound Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020).

The Roundy's hash browns were distributed at Marianos, Metro Market and Pick 'n Save stores in Illinois and Wisconsin. The Harris Teeter products were distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

The products were distributed after Jan. 19, 2017. The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging.

Anyone who purchased the products is urged not to eat them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can contact McCain Food USA, Inc. at 630-857-4533.

