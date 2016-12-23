Grinch steals wreath from American Legion

Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify this person in connection with the theft and damage of wreaths from the American Legion post in Strykersville. (Photo: WCSO)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who damaged and stole wreaths that were on display for military veterans.

This happened last week at the American Legion Six Star Post in Styrkersville.

Deputies say this suspect took a wreath from the Army and Marine Corps flag poles, and damaged a wreath below the POW-MIA flag pole.

Anyone with information should call police at: 585-786-2255.