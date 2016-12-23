Grinch steals wreath from American Legion

BUFFALO, NY-- The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who damaged and stole wreaths that were on display for military veterans.
This happened last week at the American Legion Six Star Post in Styrkersville.
Deputies say this suspect took a wreath from the Army and Marine Corps flag poles, and damaged a wreath below the POW-MIA flag pole.
Anyone with information should call police at: 585-786-2255.
