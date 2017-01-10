Young man involved in boating crash sentenced

Gavel stock image. (Photo: Stock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to charges after a fatal boating accident in 2015 was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The crash happened in June 2015 and took the life of 16-year-old Avery Gardner of Lockport.

Gregory Green, 19, of North Tonawanda was drunk with a blood alcohol content almost twice the legal limit and was high on marijuana when he drove a boat under a footbridge where Gardner fatally struck her head, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In May, Green pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide and Vehicular Manslaughter.

Tuesday, he was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years probation.

In November of last year, an Erie County Court jury found another man in the boat that morning, Timothy Wisniewski, 51, guilty of criminally negligent homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of marijuana in connection to the fatal boating accident. He'll be sentenced next week.