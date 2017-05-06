Great Valley Regatta Cancelled

(Photo Credit: Great Valley Fire Co.) (Photo: Ly, Heather)

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. - A long-standing spring tradition in the Souther Tier was forced to cancel this weekend because of an unfavorable forecast and high water.

The Great Valley Regatta was called off due in part to high water levels in Great Valley Creek.

Mark Ward, a regatta organizer and member of the Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company, said the event had never been canceled before in the 43-year history.

Although participants won't be able to put their boats in the water, camping is still allowed for those who want to brave the colder temperatures and damp conditions.

