Grand Island Bridge Construction

GRAND ISLAND, NY — Drivers may run into some delays this weekend due to construction on one of the bridges.
The northbound, north Grand Island bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday. Crews will be doing work as part of a multi-million dollar project that started in June.
Northbound traffic on the 190 will shift to a single lane on the southbound, north Grand Island bridge.
