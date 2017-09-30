Grand Island Bridge Construction

Traffic (Photo: WGRZ)

GRAND ISLAND, NY — Drivers may run into some delays this weekend due to construction on one of the bridges.

The northbound, north Grand Island bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday. Crews will be doing work as part of a multi-million dollar project that started in June.

Northbound traffic on the 190 will shift to a single lane on the southbound, north Grand Island bridge.

