Grand Island Bridge Construction

The northbound, north Grand Island bridge is closed for construction work until Monday morning.

WGRZ 10:09 AM. EDT September 30, 2017

GRAND ISLAND, NY — Drivers may run into some delays this weekend due to construction on one of the bridges.

The northbound, north Grand Island bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday.  Crews will be doing work as part of a multi-million dollar project that started in June.

Northbound traffic on the 190 will shift to a single lane on the southbound, north Grand Island bridge.

 

 

