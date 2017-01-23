Gov. Cuomo vists Niagara Falls, new hotel

WGRZ Photo

NIAGARA FALLS , NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Niagara Falls on Monday, where he pledged to further invest in efforts to lure more tourists to the world famous cataract, and to develop more in the way of attractions for visitors.

However, the Governor did not offer anything new in terms of specifics, more or less repeating what he revealed earlier this month when he delivered one of his regional state of the state addresses at the University at Buffalo, and divulged plans for the state to develop a lodge on Goat Island.

While here, the Governor helped cut the ribbon on the new Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on Buffalo Avenue, which the Merani Hotel Group spent more than two years renovating. Now what had been an abandoned eyesore is one of the newest and largest hotels on the American side of the Falls.

Hotel owner Faisal Merani remarked that the state’s commitment to remove the old Robert Moses Parkway behind the hotel was a key factor for his family to invest in the property, because it would provide guests an unfettered vista of the upper Niagara River, as well as easy access to the water.

"It is really much easier to open a $37 million hotel here, when you know that the city and the state has so much support for it so I thank them very much," he said.

Merani’s company, which has renovated two other large hotels in the Falls, adding hundreds of new rooms for tourists, may not be finished yet.

He confirmed for WGRZ-TV that his firm is among the developers who have submitted proposals as requested by the state, to re-develop the once grand but now abandoned Hotel Niagara.

Cuomo left the event without taking questions from reporters, so there was not an opportunity to ask him about reports that the state might be seeking to claim land for future development, beyond the extensive amount of waterfront property it already controls, including Niagara Falls State Park.

Of particular interest would be the more than 100 acres on the city’s east side owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment, which has stayed largely undeveloped for well over a decade.

“I can understand that the state probably doesn't have a great interest in specifying which properties they might go after,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster. “Because, after all, it would be a business proposition where you might try to arrange a friendly sale of properties.”

The inference from Dyster would be that if Gov. Cuomo does have his eyes on this land, or any other parcel in particular, it might not be advantageous for him to state so publicly right now.



