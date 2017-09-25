Good Samaritan Helps Baby in Diaper

BPD Helps Child

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A collaborative effort by a Good Samaritan and Buffalo Police officers helped bring a two-year-old child to safety on Monday morning.

The Buffalo Police Department's Facebook page reported that a "concerned citizen" stepped off an NFTA bus around 10 a.m. Monday and saw a small child in a diaper, walking alone near the intersection of Weston Avenue and Bailey Avenue. That concerned citizen then alerted a nearby police officer, who recruited fellow colleagues to go door-to-door on Weston, attempting to find the child's home.

Police eventually located the two-year-old's grandmother.

"We are thankful for a concerned citizen and BPD working together to get the child back home. The child is now safe," the police department said on Facebook.

