Close Goo Goo Dolls announce WNY tour date WGRZ 10:13 AM. EST February 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY - The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Darien Lake this summer.The band is bringing their Long Way Home tour to Darien Lake on August 12th.Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. (© 2017 WGRZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ECC Hockey Player in Custody for Hitting Referee BPD Investigates Incident with Former Sabre Swastikas And Slurs Found In Orchard Park Paul Newman's Lake Erie vacation spot Will Foods Plant Shutting Down Next Month Mass Mob Helps Rally for LBGTQ Rights UB Investigates North Campus Reported Assault Witnesses describe crash Annual Paczki Day Event More Stories PricewaterhouseCoopers 'deeply' regrets major Oscars flub Feb 27, 2017, 6:04 a.m. Oscars 2017: Winners' list Feb 26, 2017, 8:51 p.m. Six escape overnight house fire Feb 27, 2017, 5:54 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs