Goo Goo Dolls announce WNY tour date

WGRZ 10:13 AM. EST February 27, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Darien Lake this summer.

The band is bringing their Long Way Home tour to Darien Lake on August 12th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

