GoFundMe page set up for children of Orlando workplace shooting victim

Six people are dead after what's being called a workplace violence incident in the Orlando area on Monday. One of those victims includes 53-year-old Kevin Clark.

A GoFundMe page called "Kevin Clark Memorial Fund" was created on Monday for Clark's children. According to the page, he leaves behind his 14-year-old daughter Delaney and his 18-year-old son Gavin. It said Delaney was a Lake Howell Pop Warner cheerleader and Gavin recently graduated from Lyman High School.

The GoFundMe page also states that Clark's wife passed away years ago.

As of Monday night, more than $23,000 dollars had been raised.

If you would like to donate to the "Kevin Clark Memorial Fund" GoFundMe page click here.

