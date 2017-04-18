Giant Mammoth Makes Return to Cattaraugus Co.

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

MACHIAS, N.Y. -- The Columbian Mammoth specimen now on display at the Cattaraugus County Museum was originally discovered in Cattaraugus County in the 1930s.

It was unearthed in Randolph when a fish hatchery was constructed.

Brian McClellan, curator of Cattaraugus County Museum, says the specimen was away in Albany for a while but now back home in Cattaraugus County.

After his uncovering, it was then shipped to Albany where it remained for most of the last 82 years and this is his first time back in Cattaraugus County.

It's here now and and its stay is extended. The term of the loan extended until next April, so we have it for another year. The Columbian mammoth specimen is 12,000 years olds.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV