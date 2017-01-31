Giambra part of group calling for legal marijuana

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is part of a group calling for recreational marijuana use to be legal in New York State.

Giambra spoke at a news conference on Tuesday morning in Buffalo, organized by NY Grows. The website for the organization includes the slogan "investing in our New York State's infrastructure is more important than arresting marijuana users."

Giambra is part of a seven member group that comprise NY Grows.

Currently, medical marijuana is legal in New York State.

Group lead by former Erie Co. Exec Joel Giambra working to end prohibition on #marijuana in New York and legalize pot @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/JUKah66aLT — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) January 31, 2017

(© 2017 WGRZ)