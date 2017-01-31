WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Giambra part of group calling for legal marijuana

WGRZ 11:40 AM. EST January 31, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is part of a group calling for recreational marijuana use to be legal in New York State. 

Giambra spoke at a news conference on Tuesday morning in Buffalo, organized by NY Grows. The website for the organization includes the slogan "investing in our New York State's infrastructure is more important than arresting marijuana users."

Giambra is part of a seven member group that comprise NY Grows. 

Currently, medical marijuana is legal in New York State. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories