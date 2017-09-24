Police: Getzville man had .30 BAC

Police lights.

ORCHARD PARK, NY — A Getzville man accused of drunkenly driving his car into other cars in a parking lot after the Bills game is facing multiple charges.

According to Orchard Park Police, David Roberts, 62, struck several vehicles and nearly ran over a pedestrian in a private parking lot. He was arrested for DWI and was taken into custody, and police say a test revealed his blood-alcohol-level was .30.

Roberts was charged with aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

He was released on bail and will appear in Orchard Park Town Court at a later date.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV