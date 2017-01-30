WGRZ
George H.W. Bush released from hospital

President Bush Released From Hospital

WGRZ 10:03 PM. EST January 30, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush has gone home after more than two weeks in a Houston hospital.
 
The 92-year-old Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush has been allowed to go home.
 
Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected the nation's 41st president to a ventilator.
 
McGrath says Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he's received and for the "world-class care" from doctors and nurses at the hospital.
 

