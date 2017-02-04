George H.W. Bush appears ready for coin toss

(Photo: @gregaiello)

HOUSTON -- Former president George H.W. Bush appears to be ready for Sunday's coin toss at the Super Bowl.

Above is one of the first photo of the former president that has been released since he was discharged from a hospital in Houston on January 30th. He was treated for pneumonia.

Also in the photo is his nephew, Denver Broncos President Joe Ellis.

The coin toss will also include Mr. Bush's wife Barbara, who was also in the hospital last month for Bronchitis.

