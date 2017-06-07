Funeral for Hit-and-Run Victim

Image from video showing the final moments on Arthur Redrick's life before he was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Family and friends gathered Wednesday at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy to honor Arthur Redrick. He was hit and killed while crossing Bailey Avenue on May 26th.

St. Luke's was a special place for Redrick. He walked from his home to church there every single day for nearly 20 years.

Outside the church, his nieces shared stories about their uncle.

"He would always tell us to learn some homework. That was his favorite line. Every time he came into my house, he would say learn some homework," laughed his niece, Tierra Harvey. "He was just so loving, welcoming everybody, welcomed everybody with open arms. When you got that type of personality, how could you not love him?"

"He was a loving person. His heart was pure. He wasn't disrespectful. He didn't deserve to go the way he did. They just hit him and left him. He didn't deserve to go like that. He was a wonderful person," said another niece, Elizabeth Ball.

Last week Buffalo Police found the SUV that hit Redrick, but no charges have been filed yet. Police said they had two persons of interest.

On Wednesday they said they are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office and also awaiting forensic test results.

Redrick's family prays for closure and for someone to come forward.

"Nobody wants to talk until it happens to someone they love," said Ball.

