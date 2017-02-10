Funeral for beloved former fire chief

Volunteer firefighter seeks tee shirts from other departments to wear during chemotherapy (Photo: WGRZ-TV)

HAMBURG, NY-- Firefighters from around Western New York said goodbye to a beloved former fire chief.

A funeral was held in Hamburg Friday for David Blank, followed by a procession to the North Boston Fire Hall, where he used to be chief.

Blank died almost a week ago after battling cancer for years and his story went viral after he and his nurse looked to collect t-shirts from every fire department in Erie County.

He ended up collecting thousands from across the country and around the world, and along the way, inspired countless people with his story and Facebook posts about his brave fight.

