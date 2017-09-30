Frost Advisory for Part of WNY

Parts of Western New York will begin the month of October with a frost advisory.

The National Weather Service says the advisory goes into effect Sunday at 2 a.m. and lasts until 8 a.m.

Areas affected include Wyoming, Chautauqua, and southern Erie Counties. Temperatures could dip into the mid 30s.

A frost advisory is issued when frost is expected to develop during the growing season.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged or killed if they are not covered or moved indoors. If you are in the advisory area, you should take steps to protect tender vegetation.

