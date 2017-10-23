Fraternity donates thousands of toothbrushes to Hurricane Maria victims

The men of Omega Psi Phi Faternity, Incorporated collected and donated some 3,000 toothbrushes for Hurricane Maria victims.

Buffalo, NY- Victims of Hurricane Maria are still in desperate need of basic necessities and toiletries. One local fraternity is helping meet some of those needs.

The men of Omega Psi Phi Faternity, Incorporated collected and donated some 3,000 toothbrushes for Hurricane Maria victims.

If you are interested in helping, the Armory will be accepting donations until Saturday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV