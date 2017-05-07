France's Emmanuel Macron beats Le Pen

Macron’s victory, coming on the heels of defeats for right-wing populist candidates in Austria and the Netherlands, appears to blunt the anti-establishment fervor sweeping Europe amid a backlash against economic stagnation, a flood of migrants pouring into their countries and a string of nerve-rattling terror attacks.

"We are in a dynamic where countries are pulling inward, into their national identities,” said Bruno Cautres, a political analyst at the Center for Political Research at Sciences Po, a university in Paris. "Populist political forces in those countries undeniably managed to build on this era of great upheaval. The climate in France is rather a climate that promotes Le Pen's discourse."

The final day of the campaign on Friday was marked by a hacking attack and document leak targeting Macron. En Marche! said real documents were mixed with fake ones. The perpetrators remain unknown.

Macron and Le Pen defeated nine other presidential candidates in the first round of voting on April 23. President François Hollande opted not to run for re-election because of his low popularity ratings. Unemployment stands at 9.6%, and Hollande has struggled to prevent terrorism or curb government corruption.