(Photo: Deluca, David)

BUFFALO, NY - The Make Lemon Aide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy hosted its fourth annual Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren's Shoes on Sunday.

The event featured a 5K and one mile walk to help raise money for the Make Lemon Aid Foundation for CP. The goal is to raise awareness for CP and help Western New York therapists train in cutting-edge symptom recovery.

