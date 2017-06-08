Marijuana, $500k seized in Buffalo raid

(Photo: Deluca, David)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit seized 40 pounds of marijuana and $500,000 in cash during a search warrant at 675 LaSalle Ave. in Buffalo on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office calls the search warrant one of the largest drug money seizures in Erie County.

Demetrius Johnson, 44, of Buffalo has been arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana. Johnson was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending an arraignment in Buffalo City Court.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Johnson is a three-time convicted drug felon in New York and was convicted twice on federal drug charges.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV