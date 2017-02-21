Former Sabre Marty Biron becomes US Citizen

Former Buffalo Sabres' goaltender Marty Biron becomes a U.S citizen at a naturalization ceremony in Buffalo. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO,NY-- Former Buffalo Sabres' goaltender Marty Biron became a U.S. citizen on Tuesday.

Biron was one of more than two dozen people who officially became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural site in Buffalo.

Biron, who was born in Canada, currently lives in Western New York. In all, people from 18 different countries became U.S. citizens at the ceremony.

the former Sabres goaltender played in Buffalo from 1995 until 2007.

