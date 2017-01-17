WGRZ
Close

Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to child porn

WGRZ 4:43 PM. EST January 17, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--   A former Boy Scout leader has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says numerous items were seized from Daniel Huzinec's home last year, including a laptop.  He admitted to investigators that he took several explicit pictures of a sleeping 16-year-old boy with his cellphone during a camping trip in January 2015.   At the time, Huzinec served as an Assistant Scout Master.  

Investigators say they also discovered that in 2014, Huzinec allegedly created a fake email account, pretending to be a teenage girl, and enticed a 15-year-old boy, who was a former member of his troop, to send him sexually explicit photos to that email. 

Huzinec will be sentenced in April. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories