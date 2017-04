Boeing's 737 MAX 9 takes off from Renton, Wash., on its maiden flight, April 13, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Boeing's 737 MAX 9 is conducting its first test flight Thursday.

It took off from Renton, Wash., and is expected to land at Boeing Field in Seattle a few hours later.

The MAX 9 will carry up to 220 passengers in a single-cabin layout. It's capable of flying up to 3,515 miles non-stop, enabling it to fly such routes as New York to London, the company says.

© 2017 KING-TV