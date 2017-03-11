"Fight for Air" Climb held at Main Place Tower

WGRZ Photo from the annual Fight for Air climb held Saturday at the Main Place Tower in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds of people put their endurance to the test Saturday to raise money for lung disease research at the annual "Fight for Air" Climb.

This year, participants -- some wearing military gear and others in firefighter gear -- climbed 24 flights of stairs at Main Place Tower in Buffalo. In the past, the event has been held at One Seneca Tower and participants had taken on its 37 floors.

The event's 515 participants raised more than $159,000 for The American Lung Association.

