Fentanyl Linked to Fatal Opioid Overdoses

WGRZ File

Buffalo, NY - The numbers we continue to get from Erie County confirm that last year was by far the worst for opioid overdose deaths here.

The health department says there were 298 confirmed deaths from opioid overdoses last year, plus another 85 that could be ruled that way after testing. That's well more than double the 2014 total, and it could end up being more than 100 deaths past the number from 2015.

Federal prosecutors and DEA agents are trying to deal with this deadly problem, especially when it comes to the increasing use of fentanyl mixed in with heroin.

While opioid painkillers and heroin have taken too many lives on their own, there's a synthetic form produced in laboratories or even chemical factories, like a batch seized by New York state agents last year. It may be even more deadly as Acting US Attorney of WNY James P. Kennedy points out, "Increasingly fentanyl which we all know is killing countless numbers of individuals on a daily basis."

Within the drug trade, it's simply a better business plan for dealers as fentanyl is cheaper to make and more potent than heroin.

"For traffickers, it's an economic issue," says John Flickinger, who is the DEA Agent in Charge for the Buffalo Office. "They can sell more drugs at less of a cost to them and it's stronger so they can cut it more. So for the same amount of money, they can create more drugs to put on the street. It's shipped directly from China or Mexican organizations. We've seen it even in cases here in Western New York. And I'm sure some of it comes through other neighboring states."

Like Ohio for some reason. That's where police and agents see horrific forms of addiction and fentanyl as addicts seek a more intense, longer lasting high. For example there's something called "cartefentanyl" which is basically "An elephant tranquilizer...it's so extremely strong...just a small amount is lethal."

In Cheektowaga in December there was a spike in overdoses linked in part to fentanyl with two deaths reported.

And just as we've seen in some recent federal cases, dealers can be charged for those overdose deaths. U.S. Attorney Kennedy says: "There is a federal statute which provides essentially that anyone who distributes drugs for which death results...they can be prosecuted federally and receive up to life imprisonment."

Congressman Tom Reed from the Southern Tier has even proposed a federal death penalty against dealers in such cases as we reported last fall. As it turns out prosecutors and the DEA are urging local police and first responders to treat scenes where an overdose occurred like a homicide scene as much as possible so that they can preserve evidence to go after a dealer if a death occurs.