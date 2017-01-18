Father identifies teen killed in crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. - One teenager is dead and several others injured after a car crash in the area of Buffalo's Dewey Park.

Wednesday evening, the 17-year-old's father confirmed to 2 On Your Side that his name is Zaire Abernathy. The accident happened ner the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Castle Place.

NEW: Father of 17yo who died in Kensington Ave. crash confirms w/ me his son is Zaire Abernathy. (Pics provided by dad Kirk Abernathy) @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/bcIRZigS8p — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) January 18, 2017

"I was just laying in bed and I just heard this car flying down the street and this huge...almost like an explosion," Antoine Davis, who lives on the other side of Dewey Park.

Davis came running out of his house to a mix of smoke and fog Wednesday morning.

"The car was in two parts," Davis explained. "The engine on one side and the rest of the vehicle on the other side. [In the] blink of an eye, the whole street was just rescue crews. There were so many vehicles out here. It was lit up."

Police say the driver, Zaire Abernathy, was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead. Three 14-year-old female passengers were also transported. Two are in critical condition.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families," Davis said. "Actually being here on scene and seeing it, I mean my heart truly breaks."

Police are not yet releasing the identity of the driver or the victims. But Buffalo School District confirmed the three 14-year-olds are students at the Math, Science & Technology Prep School. The driver is a former student there. School staff are not commenting other than to say that they have brought in their district crisis response team.

"It's 12:30 in the morning," Davis noted about the crash. "I'm sure they have school the next morning. Why are they out so late? Why they in this car? Why they driving so fast? I mean if you look at the car, speed was definitely a factor. It just doesn't make sense.

Antoine is not alone in asking those questions. Many Channel 2 viewers asked those same questions on our Facebook page.

Though we can't speak specifically for the driver and these passengers, 2 On Your Side dug into state law about any curfew or passenger restrictions for young drivers.

DMV said for some answers, it depends on whether this 17-year-old driver had a junior or senior license.

For senior license holders, there are no restrictions.

But junior license holders are restricted from having more than one passenger under 21 in the car.

They are also limited during overnight hours to driving between home, school or work.

(© 2017 WGRZ)