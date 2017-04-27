Family offers reward in missing person case

Kurt Beehler

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - The family of a missing man in Niagara Falls is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return.

Police say 24-year-old Kurt Beehler was last seen on April 8th and may be driving a 2005 Mercury Sable with NY license plate AWC 1949.

Police say they aren't ruling out foul play in his disappearance, but they need more tips.

The number to call with information is (716) 286-4711.

