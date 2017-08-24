Falls woman receives medals for service during WW11

Elma Patricia Knibbs recieves several medals she earned for her service during WW II.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — In a ceremony held at the Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial in Hyde Park on Thursday morning, 100 year-old Patricia Knibbs was presented with the Woman's Army Corps Service Medal for her service during World War II.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) was on hand to recognize the contributions Pat Knibbs made to the war effort 73 years ago, calling her a trailblazer.

Looking on proudly were several of Mrs. Knibbs relatives, including her son Dan, who expressed his appreciation for the honor his mother received.

“I think she deserves it, I think this is very appropriate and I’m glad they’re honoring her for her service,” he said.

Pat Knibbs says its her personality that's allowed her to accomplish all that she has in the past hundred years.

