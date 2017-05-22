WGRZ
Explosion reported in England

WGRZ 6:59 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

LONDON (AP) - Manchester Police say there are 'a number of fatalities' at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
 
The deaths were caused by a reported explosion at the concert. 
 
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 
 
