Expect worst pothole season in years

A City of Buffalo worker fills a pothole near Masten Park on Monday, April 10, 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Although many people enjoyed several mild stretches during the past winter, the repeated freeze/thaw cycles caused one of the worst pothole seasons in a long time.

"It was probably the most destructive winter we've seen in many, many years," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

In the City of Buffalo, we caught up with workers filling potholes near Masten Park on Monday afternoon. Public Works Commissioner Steve Stepniak said it was one of five pothole-filling crews. On Saturday, he had a half dozen crews out filling potholes.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has a 24-hour pothole guarantee. Residents can call 3-1-1 to report potholes or visit city-buffalo.com/311.

If a road is owned by Erie County, you can call 858-7966 or email potholes@erie.gov.

For all state roads, including the New York State Thruway, potholes can be reported by calling 1-800-POTHOLE.

Stepniak said that reporting process is key to municipalities knowing where to send workers.

Sunday night, a woman had her vehicle towed from the intersection of Forest and Richmond in Buffalo due to damage caused by a pothole. It was reported to 3-1-1, and by early Monday morning, the potholes were patched.

"It makes a lot of noise when somebody comes through, bottoming out," said Peter Stafford, a man who lives near that intersection.

Buffalo is still using so-called "cold patch" for pothole repairs. It's often a temporary fix; however, Stepniak said the hot asphalt should be available to his crews as early as next week.

Buffalo will start its summer paving program toward the end of this month. The City plans to spend around $10 million on laying down new asphalt, in addition to the amount spent filling potholes.

