WGRZ
Close

Jeff Dunham to perform in Buffalo in April

WGRZ 11:00 AM. EDT September 19, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Comedian Jeff Dunham and his friends are coming to WNY.

 Dunham, who holds the Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour, will perform in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center April 18, 2018.

Tickets go on sale November 6th at 10am. Tickets are $52 (includes $3.50 facility fee).  They can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, online at www.tickets.com, or by calling 1-888-223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories