Jeff Dunham to perform in Buffalo in April

In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, Jeff Dunham and Meghan Trainor attend Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at Universal Studios AMC on Sept. 12, 2017 in Universal City, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images

BUFFALO, NY-- Comedian Jeff Dunham and his friends are coming to WNY.

Dunham, who holds the Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour, will perform in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center April 18, 2018.

Tickets go on sale November 6th at 10am. Tickets are $52 (includes $3.50 facility fee). They can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, online at www.tickets.com, or by calling 1-888-223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV