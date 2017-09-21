Gloria, Emilio Estefan in Buffalo for 'On Your Feet' musical

Emilio and Gloria Estefan receive a gift from the City of Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The lively sounds of Gloria and Emelio Estefan are coming to Shea's, with the musical "On Your Feet"... which is getting ready to debut Friday night.

The Broadway show tells the story of the Cuban musical duo, through some of their iconic songs. Both of them were in Buffalo Thursday to kick things off.

"I really get a very familiar, as in family feeling in Buffalo," says Gloria Estefan. "And we've enjoyed it very much. The food has been delicious, although I've got to watch it. It's hard; I'm tiny. For me, 5 pounds is a pound per foot, so, it's a little hairy. "

The show runs until September 30th. Tickets are still available online and at the Shea's box office.

