‘Game of Thrones' season finale leaves fans dying for more in hilarious Twitter memes

Tyler White , WTLV 11:20 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

The seventh and final episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season had a massive meet-up between power players, a major revelation and a long-awaited death.

“The Dragon and the Wolf,” longest episode to date at 79 minutes and 43 seconds, according to Entertainment Weekly, brought a well-rounded conclusion to this season, although we may not see any new episodes for a long time.

We’re not going to go into what happened in the episode, but we have compiled several of the best meme reaction from Twitter to various plot points in Sunday’s episode.

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched tonight's episode and don't want anything ruined for you, do not scroll down.

For those who have watched the exhaustingly long episode, enjoy the memes, because we won’t have any new content to parody for possible a year or longer.

 

