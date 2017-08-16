Film by 'Manchester by the Sea' producer to shoot in Buffalo

WGRZ (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A producer of the Oscar-winning movie "Manchester by the Sea" is planning to shoot a film in Buffalo and has put out a call for extras.



The Buffalo Niagara Film Office says the film is called "The True Adventures of Wolfboy," a coming-of-age tale about a teen who runs away from home. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Evan Kuhlman.



Filming is scheduled to begin in Buffalo next month. Locations checked so far include the city's Lake Erie waterfront.



The film's producer is Declan Baldwin, one of the producers of "Manchester by the Sea."



The film won 2017 Academy Awards for best actor by Casey Affleck and best original screenplay by Kennth Longergan, who also directed the film and was nominated for best director.

© 2017 Associated Press