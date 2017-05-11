Driver, 13 children transported to hospital following bus accident in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Emergency crews are on scene of an accident involving a school bus in St. Louis County.

13 children were transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, the bus driver was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. One of the children was ejected from the emergency exit. All children range in age from eight to 13.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, another driver lost control of their vehicle and the bus driver was trying to avoid that vehicle causing it to go over the guardrail. The bus driver is being credited with keeping the bus upright during the accident.

The Missouri State Patrol said, “School buses are the safest vehicle on our roadways.”

A school spokesperson said the children were going to Hanna Woods Elementary School from the city.

Scene photos: School bus accident on I-44

