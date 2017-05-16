WGRZ
Close
Breaking News WNY 2017 School Budget Results
Close

WNY 2017 School Budget Results

WGRZ 9:08 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

Western New York residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets for the fiscal year, which starts July 1.
 
Here is a list of the schools in WNY and if their budgets passed or failed:
 
Akron Central 
 
Albion Central
 
Alden Central
 
Alexander Central
 
Alfred - Almond Central
 
Allegany - Limestone Central
 
Amherst Central
 
Andover Central
 
Attica Central Schools
 
Barker Central
 
Batavia City Schools
 
Belfast Central
 
Bemus Point Central
 
Bolivar-Richburg Central
 
Brocton Central
 
Byron-Bergen Central - 
 
Cassadaga Valley - 
 
Canaseraga Central - 
 
Cattaraugus-Little Valley - 
 
Chautauqua Lake Central - 
 
Cheektowaga Central - 
 
Cheektowaga - Maryvale - 
 
Cheektowaga-Sloan Central - 
 
Clarence Central - 
 
Cleveland Hill Central - 
 
Clymer Central - 
 
Cuba Rushford Central - 
 
Depew UFSD - 
 
Dunkirk City - 
 
East Aurora Central -
 
Eden Central -
 
Elba Central - 
 
Ellicottville Central - 
 
Falconer Central - 
 
Fillmore Central - 
 
Forestville Central - Passed
 
Franklinville Central - 
 
Fredonia Central - 
 
Frewsburg Central - 
 
Friendship Central - 
 
Frontier Central - 
 
Genesee Valley Central - 
 
Gowanda Central - 
 
Grand Island Central - 
 
Hamburg Central - 
 
Hinsdale Central - 
 
Holland Central - 
 
Holley Central - 
 
Iroquois Central - 
 
Jamestown Central - 
 
Kendall Central Schools - 
 
Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda - 
 
Lackawanna City Schools -
 
Lake Shore Central - 
 
Lancaster Central - 
 
LeRoy Central - 
 
Letchworth Central - 
 
Lewiston-Porter Central - 
 
Lockport City - 
 
Lyndonville Central - 
 
Maryvale Central - 
 
Medina Central - Passed
 
Newfane Central - 
 
Niagara Falls City Schools - 
 
Niagara-Wheatfield Central - 
 
North Collins Central - 
 
North Tonawanda Central - 
 
Oakfield-Alabama Central - 
 
Olean City Schools - 
 
Orchard Park Central - 
 
Panama Central - 
 
Pavilion Central - 
 
Pembroke Central - 
 
Perry Central - 
 
Pine Valley Central - 
 
Pioneer Central -
 
Portville Central - 
 
Randolph Central - Passed
 
Ripley Central -
 
Royalton-Hartland Central - Passed
 
Salamanca City Schools - 
 
Scio Central - 
 
Sherman Central - 
 
Silver Creek Central - 
 
Southwestern Central - 
 
Springville-Griffith Central - 
 
Starpoint Central - 
 
Sweet Home Central - 
 
Tonawanda (City) - 
 
Warsaw Central - 
 
Wellsville Central - Passed
 
Westfield Central - Passed
 
West Seneca Central - Passed
 
West Valley Central - Failed
 
Whitesville Central - Passed
 
Williamsville Central - Passed
 
Wilson Central - Passed
 
Wyoming Central - Passed
 
 
 
 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories