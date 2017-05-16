WNY 2017 School Budget Results

Western New York residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets for the fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Here is a list of the schools in WNY and if their budgets passed or failed:
Akron Central
Albion Central
Alden Central
Alexander Central
Alfred - Almond Central
Allegany - Limestone Central
Amherst Central
Andover Central
Attica Central Schools
Barker Central
Batavia City Schools
Belfast Central
Bemus Point Central
Bolivar-Richburg Central
Brocton Central
Byron-Bergen Central -
Cassadaga Valley -
Canaseraga Central -
Cattaraugus-Little Valley -
Chautauqua Lake Central -
Cheektowaga Central -
Cheektowaga - Maryvale -
Cheektowaga-Sloan Central -
Clarence Central -
Cleveland Hill Central -
Clymer Central -
Cuba Rushford Central -
Depew UFSD -
Dunkirk City -
East Aurora Central -
Eden Central -
Elba Central -
Ellicottville Central -
Falconer Central -
Fillmore Central -
Forestville Central - Passed
Franklinville Central -
Fredonia Central -
Frewsburg Central -
Friendship Central -
Frontier Central -
Genesee Valley Central -
Gowanda Central -
Grand Island Central -
Hamburg Central -
Hinsdale Central -
Holland Central -
Holley Central -
Iroquois Central -
Jamestown Central -
Kendall Central Schools -
Kenmore -Town of Tonawanda -
Lackawanna City Schools -
Lake Shore Central -
Lancaster Central -
LeRoy Central -
Letchworth Central -
Lewiston-Porter Central -
Lockport City -
Lyndonville Central -
Maryvale Central -
Medina Central - Passed
Newfane Central -
Niagara Falls City Schools -
Niagara-Wheatfield Central -
North Collins Central -
North Tonawanda Central -
Oakfield-Alabama Central -
Olean City Schools -
Orchard Park Central -
Panama Central -
Pavilion Central -
Pembroke Central -
Perry Central -
Pine Valley Central -
Pioneer Central -
Portville Central -
Randolph Central - Passed
Ripley Central -
Royalton-Hartland Central - Passed
Salamanca City Schools -
Scio Central -
Sherman Central -
Silver Creek Central -
Southwestern Central -
Springville-Griffith Central -
Starpoint Central -
Sweet Home Central -
Tonawanda (City) -
Warsaw Central -
Wellsville Central - Passed
Westfield Central - Passed
West Seneca Central - Passed
West Valley Central - Failed
Whitesville Central - Passed
Williamsville Central - Passed
Wilson Central - Passed
Wyoming Central - Passed
