UB to rescind Weinstein's honorary degree

BUFFALO, NY-- The University at Buffalo says they're initiating the process to revoke Harvey Weinstein's honorary degree following allegations of sexual harassment by several Hollywood actresses.

Weinstein, who attended UB, received the honorary degree in 2000. He is accused of sexually harassing several women throughout the years. Weinstein has not disputed any of the allegations and is seeking treatment out of the country.

The university's policy on honorary degrees allows them to rescind the degree if the recipient is inconsistent with the mission or values of the university:

The authority to revoke a previously awarded honorary degree rests with the Board of Trustees of the State University of New York. The Board of Trustees may revoke an honorary degree if, in its judgment, the recipient of the degree has engaged in conduct that: 1) is inconsistent with the mission and/or values of the State University of New York; 2) undermines the accomplishments that were cited as the basis for awarding the honorary degree; or 3) is injurious to the reputation of the State University of New York or any of its constituent campuses. The Board of Trustees’ revocation of an honorary degree must be supported by the Chancellor’s recommendation, made after an evaluation of the necessity for such action using the same procedures articulated in this policy for the selection and nomination of an honorary degree recipient.

Earlier, Guy Marlette, who is running for a seat on the Erie County Legislature, called on the University to rescind the honorary degree.

