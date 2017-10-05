UB graduate donates $4M to school

Stephen Still (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A University at Buffalo graduate is giving back to his alma mater.

Stephen Still, a civil engineering alum, announced a $4 million gift to the school Thursday.

Still graduated in 1978 and went on to work in the transportation industry. His gift will rename and support the Stephen Still Institute for Sustainable Transportation and Logistics.

"It's a very exciting field coming forward, and lots of areas like autonomous vehicles. We need these bright minds to solve a lot of problems coming ahead, and it's truly going to be a different future than we know today for how we drive, for how we interact with each other in cities. And this is the place that can make those changes happen," said Still.

Still's donation will fund research, equipment costs and graduate student transportation projects.



