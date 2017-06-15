U2 concert delays start of school for Orchard Park

Orchard Park Middle School (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- The Orchard Park Central School District is postponing the first day of school due to the U2 concert in September.

U2 will be performing at New Era Field in Orchard Park Tuesday, Sept. 5, which is traditionally the first day of school for most districts. Because of the traffic concerns and student safety, the Orchard Park School District has scheduled the first day of school for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The district posted this statement on its website:

Because of traffic concerns and student safety, the first day of school will be Wednesday, September 6, 2017 for the 2017-18 school year. New Era Field will be having a concert on Tuesday, September 5. With the significant increase in local traffic expected for the concert, we know that it would impact our school district transportation. On the first day of school, transportation is usually delayed because students are still learning where to find their buses and drivers are often becoming familiar with new routes. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the Superintendent recommended that the first day of school for students be moved to Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

