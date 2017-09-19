Take your child to school day in Niagara Falls

Parents in the Niagara Falls School district walked to their kids to school Tuesday to emphasize the importance of education (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Fathers, grandfathers, and other men took part in Dads Take Your Child To School Day Tuesday in the Niagara Falls School District.

The fathers are emphasizing how important they are in making sure their kids get a good education.

"It's very responsible for fathers to be in their kids' life, and I think every kid that has a father in their life, they can have the right guidance," says Ivan Brinson, who brought his son to school.

This is the sixth year that the district has taken part in the statewide event.

Parents in the Niagara Falls School district walked to their kids to school Tuesday to emphasize the importance of education (Photo: WGRZ)

Parents in the Niagara Falls School district walked to their kids to school Tuesday to emphasize the importance of education (Photo: WGRZ)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV