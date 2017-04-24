SUNY has its new chancellor

State University of New York (Photo: SUNY)

ALBANY -- The largest public college system in the nation will get its new leader on Monday.

Kristina Johnson, an engineer and a former under secretary in the U.S. Energy Department, is set to be appointed Monday afternoon by the SUNY Board of Trustees, SUNY officials confirmed.

She will succeed Nancy Zimpher, who is stepping down after leading the 64-campus system since 2009.n

Zimpher, 70, announced last year she planned to leave, and SUNY leaders led a nationwide search to find her successor.

Johnson, 59, will take over at a critical time for SUNY.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature this month approved free SUNY tuition for students this fall whose households earn less than $100,000 a year and meet other criteria.

The system has also dealt with declining enrollment and higher tuition, which rose $1,500 over five years.

The latest plan lets SUNY increase tuition by up to $200 a year for those not eligible for the free tuition.

Tuition was $6,470 a year for incoming, in-state freshmen last fall. That's up 30 percent since 2011.

The Times Union in Albany first reported Johnson's pending appointment.

