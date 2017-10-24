Say Yes Buffalo receives $250,000 grant from The Citi Foundation. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo students will be better prepared for the workforce thanks to a $250,000 grant. Say Yes Buffalo was awarded the grant from The Citi Foundation's 2017 Youth Workforce Fund.

Say Yes Buffalo will use the money to expand its internship and career pathways program. The program teaches graduates of Buffalo Public high schools and current, or recently-graduated college students job skills and helps them land internships to advance their careers.

"It's a wonderful time in Western New York. We are seeing huge increases in graduation rates in our public schools, we are seeing a record number of students go on to college and post-secondary programs from the Buffalo Public Schools," said Dave Rust, Say Yes Buffalo Executive Director. Rust adds, "And we want those students to stay here, to live here, to work here."

Say Yes Buffalo was one of 15 programs chosen to receive the grant.

The internship program is a joint effort with the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

