POLL: Free SUNY tuition gets high marks

ALBANY - Free SUNY tuition is a hit with New Yorkers, a poll Monday found.

Despite criticism the initiative has too make string attached, the free SUNY tuition plan gained the support of 71 percent of voters, a Siena College poll said.

The measure was one Gov. Andrew Cuomo's big-ticket items approved in the state budget April 9, and his priorities were largely supported by New Yorkers, Siena said.

But the budget itself drew little hope from voters that it will improve the state's overall health: Just 22 percent said it is "either excellent or good for the people of the state," the poll said.

“More than half of New Yorkers say they have read or head a great deal or at least some about the recently enacted state budget, and only 22 percent say it is an excellent or good budget for the people of the state, while 23 percent say it’s a poor budget,” said Siena College Poll spokesman Steven Greenberg.

The $153 billion spending plan was more than a week late as lawmakers and Cuomo battled over whether to increase the age of criminality from 16 to 18; increase school aid by $1.1 billion, or by 4 percent; and legalize ride-hailing services outside New York City.

Taken in its parts, voters liked the final package, Siena said.

At least 71 percent of New Yorkers had a positive view of each major deal: a $2.5 billion clear water infrastructure fund was backed by 82 percent of voters; the school-aid increase was supported by 80 percent of voters; and upstate ride sharing by companies like Uber and Lyft drew 75 percent support.

The free SUNY tuition drew the most headlines after the budget's approval because it is the first of its kind in the nation amid the debate over college affordability.

Students will get free tuition at the state's public colleges, currently set at $6,470 a year, if their household incomes are $100,000 or less this fall. It will grow to $125,000 in taxable income by 2019.

Students will also have to maintain good grades, graduate within four years and stay in New York for the four years after college to keep the free tuition.

The fine print was knocked by some education experts for being too restrictive, but voters seemed to like the plan, Siena found.

“Although Republicans are closely divided, 82 percent of Democrats, 70 percent of independents and at least 63 percent of voters from every region think free tuition at SUNY and CUNY for families making less than $125,000 will make New York better,” Greenberg said.

“Voters were told that a requirement for receiving this benefit was that students must live and work in New York for at least the number of years they received the award."

Cuomo, who hailed the tuition plan amid speculation he wants to run for president in 2020, got solid marks from voters for the completed budget, which was the latest since he took office seven years ago.

“42 percent say Gov. Andrew Cuomo deserves an ‘A’ or ‘B’ for his budget work, while only 22 percent give him a ‘D’ or ‘F,'" Greenberg said.

"Overall, voters give the governor a solid ‘C+,’ or 2.2 GPA for effectiveness on this year’s budget.”

