Paladino removed from Buffalo School Board

BUFFALO, NY-- The NYS Education Commissioner has removed Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board.

Paladino faced a five-day hearing that included more than 20 hours of testimony from 10 different witnesses in Albany this past June. A petition had been filed by six of the school board members, who sought to boot Paladino from the school board over allegations of illegal disclosures of sensitive district negotiations.

NYS Assemblyman Sean Ryan issued this statement:

“First, I want to thank all the activists who persisted and raised their voices. They are the ones who made this day a reality. Carl Paladino’s actions as a member of the Buffalo School Board were indefensible. Disclosing private information from an executive session is a very serious offense, and I am thankful Carl Paladino was held accountable for his actions. Commissioner Elia did the right thing, and I thank her for removing Carl Paladino from the School Board. The students of the Buffalo School District deserve a great education, and deserve to have leaders on the School Board who are working in their best interests. I look forward to continuing to work with the members of the Buffalo School Board to deliver resources, and ensure a great education for all students in the City of Buffalo.”

Due to state education law, Paladino would have to wait at least one year before he could run for election or appointment to the school board again.

Frank Miller, the attorney representing the school board majority, confirmed the ruling on Thursday and said his opponents could appeal within 120 days to State Supreme Court, if they choose.

