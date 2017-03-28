Opt in or out? 5 things to know about NY tests

Classroom (Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBANY -- New York’s students begin taking their state exams this week amid controversy over their ability to opt-out of the tests.

For the fourth year in a row, students in grades 3-8 are weighing whether to opt-out of the state’s Common Core English Language Arts and Mathematics exams, and the numbers of those choosing not to take the test continues to increase.

With the computer-based ELA exams starting Monday and the paper-based exams beginning Tuesday, education advocates wonder what the opt-out rate will be for this year. The math tests start May 1.

Roughly 5 percent of students in 2014 chose to opt-out of the exams and that rate rose to 21 percent in 2016, according to the state Education Department.

The New York State United Teachers union sought to raise awareness about the opt-out option as it has railed against the reliance on standardized tests to gauge the performance of students and teachers.

As a result, the state has paused using the exams to determine grades or teacher evaluation.

To avoid potentially swaying parents one way or another, the statewide union is not taking a public stance on the issue, according Carl Korn, NYSUT spokesman.

Yet, the union has placed billboards along the Thruway, bringing attention to the issue. One reads “Parents: Know your rights to opt your children out of state tests,” and encourages people to visit the union’s website.

"Parents should be educated about the issue, and they should know their rights. And that includes the right to opt out of state tests, if they so choose," he said.

To address concerns, meanwhile, state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia traveled across the state listening to parents and teachers.

As a result, the state has implemented changes with the intentions of reducing the number of students who opt-out.

That includes reducing the number of questions, lifting a time limit, publicly releasing more questions after the exams is issued and changing the company making the exams. There has also been greater involvement of teachers across the state in reviewing test questions, and teachers will receive their instructional reports by the end of the school year.

“It’s up to parents to decide if their children should take the tests, and we want them to have the all the facts so they can make an informed decision,” Emily DeSantis, spokesperson for the state Education Department, said in a statement.

Here's five things to know, according to NYSUT, about whether to opt in or out of the tests:

What is the federal law?

The Federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) mandates state exams to be administered.

The intention is to use the scores to evaluate district programs and ensure all students meet the state’s level of academic proficiency.

What is required?

Without a 95 percent participation rate in state exams, schools fail to meet adequate yearly progress.

Those that fail to meet the participation rate of 95 percent in ELA and math or an 80 percent participation in science for three consecutive years will be required to formulate an improvement plan to increase participation.

What are tests used for?

Exams are used by some school districts to determine placement and whether or not a student needs remedial services.

By opting-out students, districts would need to use other factors to determine the academic help students might need.

What does the state require?

The state Education Department requires that teachers have at least 16 student scores assigned to them for at least 60 percent of the year.

If not enough students partake in the exams then the teacher may not receive a growth score.

But the 2014-15 state budget enacted laws that prohibit including the results from being put on a student’s permanent record until Dec. 31, 2018.

What do schools have to do?

Schools do not have an obligation to provide alternative locations or activities for students who opt-out while the state exams are being administered.

Some will provided alternative activities. However, a school with a much smaller staff may require the students who have opted out to stay in the classroom during the exam.

