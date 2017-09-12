NY tweaks, renames Common Core learning standards

(File Photo) (Photo: Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York education leaders have tweaked and renamed the Common Core learning standards in response to criticism over the way they were written and implemented.



A Board of Regents committee on Monday approved the reworked Next Generation Learning Standards for English and math, with plans to fully implement them with the start of the 2020-21 school year. Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says that will give teachers and students time to adjust before the standards become the basis for statewide testing.



The state's rapid switch to Common Core-based assessments led to widespread boycotts of the annual tests given to third- through eighth-graders.



The standards, first adopted in 2011, outline the skills students should have at each grade level.



Students will be tested on the Next Generation standards beginning in 2021.

