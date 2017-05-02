NY moving ahead with Common Core changes

Students take year end exams (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY - New York's top education official hopes to have a revamped version of the Common Core education standards in place in early June, but it won't cause an immediate shift with the state's standardized tests.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said Tuesday that the state Board of Regents will be presented a proposed slate of changes and tweaks to the Common Core at its meeting next week, with a vote expected at the following meeting in June.

The latest proposal comes as grade 3-8 students began the state's standardized math testing Tuesday, with some districts continuing to report high number of test refusals as part of an ongoing boycott movement, now in its fourth year.

"This is about standards," Elia said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters.. "This is not about opt-outs, this is not about assessments right now. This is about establishing new standards as a result of significant input from teachers, parents and experts.”

The full slate of changes hadn't been posted publicly as of Tuesday morning, but Elia said they will be by the end of the day.

From there, they will be put to another round of public comments ahead of the Regents' anticipated June vote.

The Education Department first put out a proposed slate of changes in September, making tweaks to more than half of the individual pre-K through grade 12 standards by leaving the anchor standards -- the basic pillars of the Common Core -- in place.

The revised proposal will include changes to "streamline" the anchor standards, according to Elia.

On the conference call, Elia said the changes to the Common Core won't have alter the state's assessments for 2018.

The timeline for implementing changes to the tests will be decided after the Regents approve the new standards, she said.

New York's initial implementation of the Common Core -- a set of standards implemented in more than 40 states -- came under intense criticism from parents and educators, in part because the state's tests changed drastically in a short amount of time.

“There is an opportunity here to provide teachers the time they need to internalize the standards so that as they are developing lesson plans ... they can be sure they are providing information based on the new standards," Elia said.

