Niagara University receives $4.1M gift

Niagara University (Photo: Niagara University)

LEWISTON, NY-- Niagara University received a very generous gift this week.

NU received a gift of more than $4.1 million from the estate of Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko.

“We are incredibly humbled and thankful for the gift that Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko has left for Niagara University,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University in a statement on the s. “As an immigrant, Rose was familiar with the struggles of people who live on the margins of our society, and Niagara’s Vincentian mission resonated strongly with her. We are incredibly thankful to her for her generosity, and it is our mission to uphold the wishes and the legacy of Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko.”

According to the school's website , the money will be used to fund university projects and initiatives.

